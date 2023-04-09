Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.