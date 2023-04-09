Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after buying an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 213.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

