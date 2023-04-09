Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,475 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

