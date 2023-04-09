5,096 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.