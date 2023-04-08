Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

