Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE O opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

