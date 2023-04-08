Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 759.7% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $18,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

