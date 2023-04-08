Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2,327.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.64 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.