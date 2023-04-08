Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $77.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $88.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.