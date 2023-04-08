Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

