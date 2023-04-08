Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,391 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

