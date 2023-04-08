SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

