Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,604 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

