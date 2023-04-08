Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,664 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Steel Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NYSE:X opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

