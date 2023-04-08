Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,893 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $54.64 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

