Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.78 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

