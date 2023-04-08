Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 598 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:FJUN opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

