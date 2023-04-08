Sigma Planning Corp Invests $716,000 in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.43% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 135,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $10.81 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $154.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

