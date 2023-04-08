Sigma Planning Corp Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

