Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

HMOP opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

