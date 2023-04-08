Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 355,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

