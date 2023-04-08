Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,633 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Trading Up 1.0 %

XPO stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

