Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,363 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 222.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

