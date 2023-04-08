Sigma Planning Corp Buys 170,592 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 489.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

CDE opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

