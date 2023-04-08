Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 34,349 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11,243.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 139.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 755,793 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,075,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 139,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,455.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 920,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,789,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.