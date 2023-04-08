Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 517 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.