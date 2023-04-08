Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 45.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,262,384 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,114 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $84.08 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.