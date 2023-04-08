Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.