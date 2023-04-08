Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 87,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 79,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

