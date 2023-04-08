ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

