NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.76 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.