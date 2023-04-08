Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

