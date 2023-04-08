Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading

