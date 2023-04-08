Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 298 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

