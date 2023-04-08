Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 291 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.