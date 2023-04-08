Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $98.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

