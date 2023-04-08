Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 236 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,997,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

