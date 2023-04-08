Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.61 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.