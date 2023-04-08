Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Markel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Markel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL opened at $1,318.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,274.12. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

