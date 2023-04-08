Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

