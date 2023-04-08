Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

