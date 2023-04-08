Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $438.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

