Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

CSGP stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.