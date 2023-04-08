Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

IDXX stock opened at $472.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $554.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

