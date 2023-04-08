Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $46,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $60.76 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $2,512,304. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

