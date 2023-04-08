Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $44,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $217.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842 shares of company stock worth $128,417. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.