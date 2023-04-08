Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $44,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $104.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

