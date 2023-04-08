Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2,194.4% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 428,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMR stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

NMR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

