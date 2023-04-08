Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

