Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $37,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $178.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.